Wong went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI during a 6-5 win over the Pirates in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

He led off the game with his first homer of the year, then added an RBI groundout in the fourth inning. After an 0-for-4 performance in the nightcap, Wong is slashing .259/.345/.320 on the year with three steals, 12 RBI and 23 runs through 43 games.