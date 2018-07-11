Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Four-hit night with home run
Wong went 4-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Wong slashed a double -- his eighth of the year -- off starter Dylan Covey and later clubbed a two-run shot off Hector Santiago to give him seven home runs on the year. Wong has had multi-hit performances in four of his last five games, bringing his slash line to .221/.313/.373 on the year. The 27-year-old is still quite a bit below his .285/.376/.412 mark from last year, but he's showing signs of improvement of late.
