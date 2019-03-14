Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Gets another day off
Wong (illness) is out of the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
Wong will be withheld from action for the second straight day as a result of the illness, which isn't viewed as anything serious at this stage. Utility man Drew Robinson will check in at the keystone in Wong's stead and bat sixth for St. Louis.
