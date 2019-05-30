Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Gets leadoff opportunity

Wong will bat leadoff and start at second base Thursday against the Phillies.

Dexter Fowler is receiving some routine maintenance for the matinee affair, but his time as the Cardinals' leadoff man may soon come to an end after he went 0-for-19 with nine strikeouts in his first five starts atop the lineup. With that in mind, Wong could make a case for becoming the Cardinals' full-time table setter -- at least against right-handed pitching -- with a strong showing Thursday. Much like Fowler, Wong has been slumping of late, recording just two hits in 29 at-bats over the past nine contests.