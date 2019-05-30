Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Gets leadoff opportunity
Wong will bat leadoff and start at second base Thursday against the Phillies.
Dexter Fowler is receiving some routine maintenance for the matinee affair, but his time as the Cardinals' leadoff man may soon come to an end after he went 0-for-19 with nine strikeouts in his first five starts atop the lineup. With that in mind, Wong could make a case for becoming the Cardinals' full-time table setter -- at least against right-handed pitching -- with a strong showing Thursday. Much like Fowler, Wong has been slumping of late, recording just two hits in 29 at-bats over the past nine contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Retreats to bench•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Big blast in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Adds late three-run homer•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Laces pair of doubles•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On bench for series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...