Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Getting Sunday off

Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

He'll cede second base to Tommy Edman while the Padres bring a lefty (Joey Lucchesi) to hill. Over his last 12 games, Wong has recorded six hits in 38 at-bats, sinking his season average from .250 to .237 in the process.

