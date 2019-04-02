Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Goes deep again

Wong hit a two-run homer in a 6-5 extra-inning victory against the Pirates on Monday.

The 28-year-old is off to a strong start with three home runs in the first five games of 2019. His homer Monday started the Cardinals' rally; St. Louis erased a 4-0 lead in the final three innings to come back and beat the Pirates. Wong has gone 9-for-18 (.500) with four extra-base hits in the first five games this season.

