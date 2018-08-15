Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Goes deep in win

Wong went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Wong did it all Tuesday, doubling in a pair in the fourth before providing an insurance run on a sixth-inning solo shot. The 27-year-old still holds a disappointing .236/.323/.385 slash line on the year, but he's strung together consecutive multi-hit performances and is hitting an even .400 over 30 at-bats in August.