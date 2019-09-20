Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Headed for MRI

Wong has been diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain and will undergo an MRI on Friday morning, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals won't know more on Wong's availability until his test results come back, but manager Mike Shildt noted after the game that he expects Wong to miss at least the next few days, per Mark Saxon of The Athletic. Tommy Edman figures to slot in at second base until Wong returns, opening the door for Matt Carpenter to start at the hot corner.