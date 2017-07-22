Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Heads to bench Saturday

Wong is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Jose Martinez, who is dealing with a head injury after being struck by a foul ball Friday, is unavailable to play, so the Cardinals will keep Wong on the bench as their reserve outfielder. Matt Carpenter slides over to the keystone, and Luke Voit fills the void at first base.

