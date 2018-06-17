Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Heads to bench Sunday
Wong is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
Wong will hit the bench for the fourth time in six games with the Cardinals scheduled to face another lefty starter (Jose Quintana). Jedd Gyorko will pick up another start at the keystone, but doesn't have much of a case yet for sticking in the lineup over Wong against right-handed pitching. Wong has supplied a poor .626 OPS versus righties this season, but that's still better than Gyorko's .569 mark in those matchups.
