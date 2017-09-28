Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Held out Thursday

Wong (back) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wong continues to deal with back tightness -- an issue he has bothered him all month -- so he'll open on the bench for a third straight contest. The 26-year-old will remain a day-to-day case; Matt Carpenter is manning the keystone in his stead, opening up a spot for Jedd Gyorko to start at the hot corner.