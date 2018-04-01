Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits bench Sunday

Wong is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

With southpaw Steven Matz on the mound for the opposition, the lefty-hitting Wong will take a seat in favor of Jedd Gyorko, who will start at third base while Matt Carpenter moves over to the keystone. Wong's strong career marks against right-handed pitching should enable him to hold down the bulk of the starts at second base throughout the season, though his regular placement near the bottom of the order could inhibit his run production.