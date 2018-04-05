Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits bench Thursday

Wong is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals are facing tough lefty with Robbie Ray starting for Arizona, so Wong will retreat to the bench for a night off. Matt Carpenter will slide over to second base to replace him, allowing Yairo Munoz to log a start at the hot corner.

