Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits first homer in win
Wong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.
To say it's been a rough start would be a bit of an understatement, as Wong was 1-for-19 in his past eight games coming into Sunday. The home run was also just his first extra-base hit of the year, and the one-hit day raised his average to a meager .146. Wong has an unsustainably low .154 BABIP and hit for a .285 average last season, so it's likely he'll turn it around at some point but it won't be worth taking a flier on until he figures it out.
