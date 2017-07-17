Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits safely for first time since return
Wong went 2-for-4 with a run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.
Wong had gone 0-for-3 in his return to the lineup on Friday and then got the day off Saturday, so Sunday's pair of singles represented his first time hitting safely since his return from a disabled list stint due to a triceps injury. The 26-year-old's season average sits at a career-best .300, while his .389 OBP and .438 slugging also represent high-water marks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Starts at second base Friday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Activated from DL•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Smacks homer in Sunday rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Progressing well in rehab games•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Rehab assignment scheduled•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Making progress in recovery•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...