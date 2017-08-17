Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits two doubles in loss

Wong went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored during Wednesday's loss to Boston.

Wong entered Wednesday's game with a 1.041 OPS for the month and has now registered a hit in 13 of 15 August games. Considering the upside he's flashed in spurts throughout his young career, the 26-year-old second baseman is worth a look in the majority of settings. It's also encouraging for Wong's fantasy upside that the Cardinals are trending in the right direction as a ball club.