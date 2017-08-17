Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits two doubles in loss
Wong went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored during Wednesday's loss to Boston.
Wong entered Wednesday's game with a 1.041 OPS for the month and has now registered a hit in 13 of 15 August games. Considering the upside he's flashed in spurts throughout his young career, the 26-year-old second baseman is worth a look in the majority of settings. It's also encouraging for Wong's fantasy upside that the Cardinals are trending in the right direction as a ball club.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Ropes three-bagger in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On base three times in win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues hot August•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Joins hit parade in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Turns in multi-hit effort Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Friday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...