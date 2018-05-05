Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits walkoff homer

Wong walked off the Cubs with a two-run homer in the 10th inning Saturday.

Wong went 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBI on the day. He was also hit by a pitch twice. The homer was just his second of the season and just the 34th of his six-year major-league career, making him an unlikely candidate for a walkoff blast. Despite the heroics, Wong's line still sits at .200/.315/.320 on the season.