Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hitting well in second half
Wong, who sandwiched a pair of absences due to a calf injury around the All-Star break, is 4-for-12 with a run in his first four games since returning.
Wong's season slash line continues a steady climb, and he's hitting .333 (9-for-27) overall in his first nine July contests. The 28-year-old has only left the yard once since June 14, but his 22 extra-base hits over 333 plate appearances still have him just short of his 2018 pace (29 XBH over 407 PA).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...