Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hitting well in second half

Wong, who sandwiched a pair of absences due to a calf injury around the All-Star break, is 4-for-12 with a run in his first four games since returning.

Wong's season slash line continues a steady climb, and he's hitting .333 (9-for-27) overall in his first nine July contests. The 28-year-old has only left the yard once since June 14, but his 22 extra-base hits over 333 plate appearances still have him just short of his 2018 pace (29 XBH over 407 PA).