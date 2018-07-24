Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hopeful to return after minimum

Wong (knee) appears to have avoided a major injury, and he'll likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list after missing the minimum, Joe Treza of MLB.com reports.

Wong was placed on the disabled list Monday with left knee inflammation. After an MRI ruled out any structural damage, the Cardinals are optimistic that Wong will return August 1 after missing just 10 days. The 27-year-old second baseman endured a rough start to the 2018 campaign, but he's turned it around recently, as he's hitting .309 with a home run, eight RBI and two stolen bases through 17 games.