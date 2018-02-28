Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hopes to run more this season

Wong hopes to earn the green light on the bases this spring, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "I have to establish the fact that I want to run, and show them that I'm having success running," Wong said.

Even though Wong expects to bat eighth in front of the pitcher this year, which can suppress steals as the pitcher is often looking to bunt, he believes he can improve on last year's eight steals (on 10 attempts) if he can earn the green light. "I want to get that aggressiveness built in, so when the games start all I'm thinking is going, going, going and being able to react to the rhythm when I should," Wong said. He stole a base in Tuesday's game, and earned the praise of manager Mike Matheny, who thinks Wong is at his best when he's impacting the game in all facets. "He can change the game with his speed. He can change the game by doing the little things," Matheny said. Even though Wong will likely sit against lefties (75 career wRC+), he has the potential to hit 10-plus home runs and steal 15-to-20 bases while hitting for a decent batting average. Given how tough it is to find steals late in drafts, he makes for a fine middle-infield option in deeper leagues.