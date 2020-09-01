Wong went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Reds on Monday, but he finished August with a .130 average (3-for-23) over the 30 plate appearances covering his last seven games of the month.

Strikeouts are usually never a problem with Wong -- in fact, he whiffed at a minuscule 6.7 percent clip during that span -- but he still saw a precipitous 37-point tumble in his season average to .218. Wong also has just two extra-base hits (one double, one triple) across 94 plate appearances this season after averaging one every 13.7 PAs in 2019, leading to a disappointing fantasy campaign overall. The recent downturn notably comes in the immediate wake of a seven-game stretch where Wong hit .360 (9-for-25) to give an 88-point boost to his average.