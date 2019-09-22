Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hoping to return next weekend

Wong has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and is hoping to return for the final three games of the regular season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wong will miss a third straight game Sunday, and at least a few more with the hamstring injury that, according to manager Mike Shildt, "probably" would have landed Wong on the injured list in any other month. The Cardinals don't have much incentive to rush Wong back with a playoff berth nearly in hand, so it's certainly possible he does not play again in before the regular season comes to a close. Expect the team to provide another update on Wong's status at some point later this week.