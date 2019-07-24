Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hot hitting continues

Wong, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, is now hitting .395 with a pair of two-baggers, four RBI, three walks and four runs over the 46 plate appearances covering his last 12 games.

Wong has even gotten on base three additional times by getting plunked, putting his on-base percentage over that sample at a whopping .467. The veteran began a resurgence at the plate following an abysmal May, and he's now raised his season average 33 points to .255 since June 1. While his power contributions remain typically modest, Wong's current OBP of .338 is the second best of his career, while his aforementioned batting average is his second highest since the 2015 campaign.