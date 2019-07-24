Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hot hitting continues
Wong, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, is now hitting .395 with a pair of two-baggers, four RBI, three walks and four runs over the 46 plate appearances covering his last 12 games.
Wong has even gotten on base three additional times by getting plunked, putting his on-base percentage over that sample at a whopping .467. The veteran began a resurgence at the plate following an abysmal May, and he's now raised his season average 33 points to .255 since June 1. While his power contributions remain typically modest, Wong's current OBP of .338 is the second best of his career, while his aforementioned batting average is his second highest since the 2015 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start