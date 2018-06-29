Cardinals' Kolten Wong: In Friday's lineup

Wong (hamstring) will start at second base and bat seventh in the order against the Braves on Friday.

Wong was removed from Wednesday's game against Cleveland after getting struck by a pair of pitches in the fourth and sixth innings in the hamstring area. The second baseman exited after the second incident but won't miss any additional time after receiving treatment during the Redbirds' off day.

