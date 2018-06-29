Cardinals' Kolten Wong: In Friday's lineup
Wong (hamstring) will start at second base and bat seventh in the order against the Braves on Friday.
Wong was removed from Wednesday's game against Cleveland after getting struck by a pair of pitches in the fourth and sixth innings in the hamstring area. The second baseman exited after the second incident but won't miss any additional time after receiving treatment during the Redbirds' off day.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Nursing sore hamstring•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Leaves after being hit by pitch•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Clubs two-run blast in win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On bench Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...