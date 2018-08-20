Cardinals' Kolten Wong: In Monday's lineup

Wong (elbow) will start at second base and bat eighth versus the Dodgers on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Wong will return to the starting nine after being withheld from Sunday's lineup due to a right elbow contusion, though he did make a pinch-hitting appearance in the latter stages of the contest. Don't expect him to require any additional time off due to this injury moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories