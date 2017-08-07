Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Joins hit parade in blowout win
Wong went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Reds.
Wong started a Cardinals rally from an early 3-0 deficit with a second-inning two-bagger that plated Jose Martinez, his third multi-hit effort in six August contests. The 26-year-old's hot streak to open the month has his line at .391/.462/.522 over the aforementioned stretch, and his current .296 season average is a robust 41 points above his career .255 figure.
