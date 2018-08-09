Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Keeps hitting in win

Wong went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Matt Carpenter has rightfully been lauded for his amazing resurgence after a moribund start, but Wong has been playing at an elevated level of his own. The previously struggling second baseman's average was stuck under the Mendoza Line for a substantial portion of the season before he began turning things around at the beginning of July. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Wong has lifted his season figure 41 points to .229 since July 2. He's opened August by going 7-for-17 with a pair of doubles over his first five games, while his slugging percentage has enjoyed a 50-point surge to .370 over his last 21 games.