Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Keeps raking in Milwaukee
Wong went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.
The second baseman has come flying out of the gate, going 6-for-10 with a double and two homers through the first three games of the season. Wong's been streaky throughout his career, so enjoy this hot stretch while it lasts, but a quick start to 2019 could help him build up some goodwill with manager Mike Shildt and avoid getting platooned regularly.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Unexpected power surge in opener•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Strong spring continues•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Gets another day off•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Dealing with illness•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Connects for solo homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...