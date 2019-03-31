Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Keeps raking in Milwaukee

Wong went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.

The second baseman has come flying out of the gate, going 6-for-10 with a double and two homers through the first three games of the season. Wong's been streaky throughout his career, so enjoy this hot stretch while it lasts, but a quick start to 2019 could help him build up some goodwill with manager Mike Shildt and avoid getting platooned regularly.