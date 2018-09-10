Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Knocks in run vs. Detroit

Wong went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.

Wong plated the game's first run in the seventh inning on a single to left field. He's certainly struggled for the majority of the season, with his batting average, slugging percentage and OBP all down from a year ago. He posted a .285/.376/.412 line in 2017 (108 games) compared to a .246/.328/.388 batting line through 112 games in 2018.