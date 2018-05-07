Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Laces first triple of season Sunday
Wong went 3-for-6 with an RBI triple in an extra-innings win over the Cubs on Sunday.
Wong evened up the contest at 2-2 with a sixth-inning three-bagger off Steve Cishek that Jason Heyward seemed to lose in the lights, plating Jedd Gyorko. Fresh off the heels of supplying a game-winning home run Saturday, the 27-year-old second baseman raised his average another 22 points with Sunday's effort. After a dreadful start that saw his average sitting at .133 as recently as April 21, Wong has boosted the figure a whopping 89 points over the subsequent 11 games.
