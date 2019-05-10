Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Laces pair of doubles

Wong went 2-for-5 with an RBI fielder's choice, a run-scoring double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.

Wong turned in one of five multi-hit efforts for the Cardinals in the blowout win. The 28-year-old's productive effort was a particularly welcome development after a poor start to May, one that had seen him go 2-for-22 with no extra-base hits over the first seven games of the month. The slump had led to a 35-point drop in Wong's batting average prior to Thursday, but perhaps the multi-RBI tally will serve as a launching pad.