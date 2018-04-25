Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Laces pair of two-baggers Tuesday
Wong went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Mets on Tuesday.
Mired in an epic slump for most of the season, Wong has shown some signs of life at the plate over the last two games. The infielder has gone 3-for-7 with Tuesday's pair of doubles and a solo home run in his last pair of contests, his first three extra-base hits of 2018. While his current .173/.295/.269 line has abundant room for improvement, Wong's .185 BABIP and career body of work both imply he's bound to see some hits start falling in on a much more consistent basis.
