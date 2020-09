Wong went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run during a win over the Brewers in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.

The veteran leadoff man came through with his second three-bagger of the season in the second inning, plating Matt Wieters with the Cardinals' third run of the night. The two-hit effort extended Wong's hitting streak to five games, giving him some momentum ahead of a potential postseason run for St. Louis.