Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Laces three-bagger in win

Wong went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Wong was pivotal to the victory by setting the table for key runs on both occasions he reached safely. His seventh-inning walk was followed by a Harrison Bader home run that tied the game at 3-3, while his leadoff triple in the 10th led to him eventually scoring the go-ahead run on a Tyler O'Neill infield single. Wong extended his season-opening hitting streak to six games with Wednesday's production, while the three-bagger was already his fifth extra-base hit of the young season.