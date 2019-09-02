Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Laces three hits in nightcap

Wong went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple in a loss to the Reds during the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Wong's third three-bagger of the season extended the second baseman's hitting streak to six games and was part of his fourth multi-hit effort over that span. The veteran has turned his season around by slashing .339/.409/.476 over the 267 plate appearances he's logged since June 1, a 73-game span during which he's also compiled 22 extra-base hits (16 doubles, two triples, four home runs).