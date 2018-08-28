Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Lands on disabled list

Wong was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain.

The move was made retroactive to Aug. 26, leaving Wong eligible to return Sept. 5 against the Nationals. No official timeline has been announced, but an MRI classified the injury as "minor," so there's a chance he could return relatively quickly. Yairo Munoz and Greg Garcia line up to be the primary beneficiaries of Wong's absence. Patrick Wisdom was called up in a corresponding move.

