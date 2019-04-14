Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Launches fourth homer

Wong went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a stolen base in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.

Wong snapped out of his first slump of the season in fine fashion, slugging his fourth homer of the season in the ninth inning. The veteran second baseman had gone 0-for-13 over the previous four games, a rare stretch of ineptitude in what has otherwise been a strong start that's led to a .311/.418/.667 line through his first 55 plate appearances. While still a modest sample, the 28-year-old has already matched his 2017 home-run total, which took him 411 plate appearances to accumulate that season, and he's nearly halfway to the nine bombs he slugged in 2018 over 407 plate appearances.