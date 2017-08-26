Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Launches third round tripper in win
Wong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Rays.
Wong brought the Cardinals to within 5-3 with a 421-foot shot in the fourth, but that would turn out to be their final run of the night. The 26-year-old's breakout season includes a stellar .314/.394/.452 line and a current eight-game hitting streak.
