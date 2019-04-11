Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Leading off Thursday

Wong will start at second base and lead off in Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

A popular waiver-wire pickup after hitting .433 with three home runs, two steals and eight RBI over the Cardinals' first nine games, Wong has gone hitless with four strikeouts in 10 at-bats so far this series. The Cardinals hope the move to the top of the order may help spark Wong's bat, but the leadoff assignment will only be a one-time arrangement with Matt Carpenter merely sitting out for rest purposes.