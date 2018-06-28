Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Leaves after being hit by pitch

Wong left Wednesday's game against the Indians after being hit by a pitch in two separate at-bats, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

He has now been hit by a pitch 12 times this season, which ties him for the National League lead. Wong was hit by Shane Bieber pitches in the fourth and sixth innings, and was replaced by Jedd Gyorko at second base to start the seventh inning. It's unclear what the exact injury is, but his status will be updated when the team provides an official diagnosis.