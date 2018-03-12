Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Likely No. 8 hitter in 2018

Wong is expected to serve as the Cardinals' No. 8 hitter during the upcoming season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Aside from the notable absence of Matt Carpenter, who remains unavailable due to a back injury, the St. Louis lineup for Sunday's 4-3 win over the Nationals in Grapefruit League play resembled the team's ideal Opening Day arrangement. It featured Wong batting ahead of the pitcher, an assignment that wouldn't seem favorable for the second baseman's run-scoring and stolen-base opportunities. Injuries will inevitably force the Cardinals to rearrange their lineup at various points throughout the season, but Wong's routine placement near the bottom of the order renders him a lower-end fantasy option at the keystone, despite the strong support he'll likely provide in terms of batting average.