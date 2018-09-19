Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Manning leadoff spot

Wong will start at second base and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Braves.

Wong has been hitting in the Nos. 6 or 7 spot lately, but he'll set the table in the series finale with Matt Carpenter resting for the day game after a night game. Since returning from the disabled list earlier this month after a brief absence due to a hamstring injury, Wong is slashing .303/.395/.455 with a home run, four RBI and four runs in 10 games.