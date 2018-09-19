Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Manning leadoff spot
Wong will start at second base and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Braves.
Wong has been hitting in the Nos. 6 or 7 spot lately, but he'll set the table in the series finale with Matt Carpenter resting for the day game after a night game. Since returning from the disabled list earlier this month after a brief absence due to a hamstring injury, Wong is slashing .303/.395/.455 with a home run, four RBI and four runs in 10 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Breakout night in rout•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out vs. southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Knocks in run vs. Detroit•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: May need offseason surgery•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting first game back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....