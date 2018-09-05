Cardinals' Kolten Wong: May need offseason surgery
Wong said he will likely need offseason surgery to remove floating cartilage in his left knee, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Wong missed time earlier in the season with a knee injury, which he recently found out was connected to the hamstring injury that he returned from Wednesday. It sounds like the second baseman will be able to play through the issue, though the Cardinals could opt to give him a few more off days down the stretch to keep him feeling fresh.
