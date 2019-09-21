Cardinals' Kolten Wong: MRI shows 'mild to moderate' strain

The MRI that Wong (hamstring) underwent Friday revealed a "mild to moderate strain", and the second baseman is planning to meet with a doctor Saturday for further evaluation, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "I want to see when I can be used," Wong said. "I feel good. The last time I pulled my hamstring, the day after I was super tight. This time, the day after, I felt good. Flexibility was there, everything was there."

While Wong certainly sounds an optimistic tone, manager Mike Shildt emphasized that the Cardinals will be particularly cautious given the unpredictable nature of soft-tissue injuries. Rogers reports Wong will have to prove he's able to complete all fundamental baseball activities -- swinging, running and fielding -- without any pain before being cleared for a return. Wong is currently feeling the most discomfort when planting firmly while running or hitting, and he'd yet to resume swinging a bat as of Saturday afternoon.