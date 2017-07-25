Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Multiple hits in Monday's victory
Wong went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single, a double and a run in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.
Wong notched his first RBI since back on June 14 and recorded his third two-hit effort since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old second baseman was in the midst of one of his hottest stretches of the season when he was sidelined with a triceps injury on June 15, and despite cooling off some since his return, his season line remains solid at .298/.390/.425.
