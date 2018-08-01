Cardinals' Kolten Wong: No activation expected Wednesday
Wong (knee) is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but the Cardinals plan to wait until Thursday or Friday to activate him, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wong has reportedly been right on schedule with his recovery, commenting Saturday that everything was going exactly as planned. That appears to have held true over the last several days, even as the team will apparently opt to wait an extra day or two before putting him back in action.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Progressing 'exactly as planned'•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hopeful to return after minimum•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits disabled list with knee inflammation•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Riding bench in series finale•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On bench Saturday night•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Pair of RBI in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...