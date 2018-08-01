Cardinals' Kolten Wong: No activation expected Wednesday

Wong (knee) is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but the Cardinals plan to wait until Thursday or Friday to activate him, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wong has reportedly been right on schedule with his recovery, commenting Saturday that everything was going exactly as planned. That appears to have held true over the last several days, even as the team will apparently opt to wait an extra day or two before putting him back in action.

