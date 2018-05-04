Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not in Friday's lineup

Wong is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Friday.

Wong will head back to the bench after starting the past two games as Jedd Gyorko gets a start in the infield at third base. Over 27 games this season, Wong is hitting just .194/.298/.278 with one home run and five RBI.

