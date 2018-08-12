Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not in Sunday's lineup

Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Kansas City, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wong hits the bench Sunday in favor of Greg Garcia at second base. The 27-year-old struggled through the first few months of the season but has a .304/.349/.456 slash line over 88 plate appearances since the start of July.

