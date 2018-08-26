Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not in Sunday's lineup

Wong (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Colorado.

Wong exited Saturday's game against the Rockies with a left hamstring strain and unsurprisingly won't return to the lineup Sunday afternoon. A trip to the disabled list may be on the horizon, but with Monday's scheduled off day the Cardinals could opt to see how the 27-year-old feels in a couple days before making a decision. Yairo Munoz will start at second base Sunday and should see increased opportunities while Wong is sidelined.