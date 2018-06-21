Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not in Thursday's lineup

Wong is out of the lineup against the Brewers on Thursday.

Wong will take a seat with southpaw Brent Suter on the hill for Milwaukee. Jedd Gyorko will start at second base in his stead. Over 66 games this season, Wong is hitting just .189/.285/.314 with five home runs, 12 RBI and one stolen base.

More News
Our Latest Stories